Mongolian sumo wrestler retires over assault

December 7, 2018 1:33 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Mongolian sumo wrestler Takanoiwa has decided to retire after assaulting a younger wrestler during the ongoing regional tour in the latest blow to Japan’s national sport.

Takanoiwa, 28, who last year was a victim of assault that led to the resignation of compatriot and grand champion Harumafuji, hit a lower-ranked wrestler at a hotel in Fukuoka on Tuesday, the Japan Sumo Association said.

The wrestler did not sustain a major injury but has swelling on his face after being hit four or five times with an open hand and fist, the JSA said.

Takanoiwa, whose real name is Adiyagiin Baasandorj, was hit with a remote control device in a bar by fellow Mongolian Harumafuji on Oct. 26 last year, which led to the grand champion’s retirement the following month.

Sumo has been rocked by a series of scandals in recent years as it attempts to maintain its popularity.

