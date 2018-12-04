Listen Live Sports

Moore finalizes $2.5M, 1-year deal with Tigers

December 4, 2018 4:57 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Left-hander Matt Moore and the Detroit Tigers finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses.

The 29-year-old pitcher has a chance to compete for a rotation spot after going 3-8 with a 6.79 ERA for Texas in 12 starts and 27 relief appearances.

He is 54-56 with a 4.56 ERA over eight seasons with Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Texas. The Rays drafted him in the eighth round in 2007 out of high school in New Mexico and he was 17-4 and an All-Star for Tama Bay in 2013.

Moore would earn $100,000 each for 10, 14, 16, 18, 20, 24, 27 and 30 starts, and $200,000 for 32.

