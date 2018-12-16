Moore returns for Pelicans against Heat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says guard E’Twaun Moore is ready to return from a lower leg strain that sidelined him for two games and is expected to play Sunday night against Miami.

Gentry says forward Nikola Mirotic is missing his second straight game with a right ankle injury.

Moore, who has started all but three of 27 games in which he has played, has averaged 14 points per game this season. Recently he shifted into primary reserve role.

Mirotic has been New Orleans fourth-leading scorer, averaging 17.4 points.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says guard Goran Dragic is sitting out his third straight game and fourth in five because of sore right knee. Dragic is with the team on its six-game trip that ends in New Orleans and could be seen working out before tip-off.

