Morant scores 27, makes winning layup in Murray State’s win

December 18, 2018 10:46 pm
 
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 27 points including the winning layup with 0.6 seconds remaining to give Murray State its fifth straight victory, 66-64 over Evansville on Tuesday night.

Evansville’s John Hall tied the game with two free throws after being fouled on an inbounds pass with 13.3 seconds left. Murray State raced up the court but looked like it might not get a shot off until Morant took a high pass at the top of the circle and drove to the hoop, scoring as he stumbled to the basket.

A 13-0 run gave Evansville a seven-point lead with 4:43 left but the Racers outscored the Purple Aces 15-6 from there, 13 points coming from Morant. He finished with 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Shaq Buchanan added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Racers (8-1), who have won 14 straight at home.

K.J. Riley had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Evansville (5-6). Hall added 12 points and Marty Hill 10.

