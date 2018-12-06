Listen Live Sports

Morris leads No. 19 Kentucky women over Rhode Island 75-52

December 6, 2018 9:22 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Maci Morris scored 29 points and made five 3-pointers Thursday night to help No. 19 Kentucky stay undefeated with a 75-52 win over Rhode Island.

The Wildcats (9-0) pulled away with a 29-point third quarter that included a 19-2 run. Kentucky ended the period with a 59-35 lead and led by at least 22 throughout the fourth quarter.

Rhyne Howard added 19 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for Kentucky, while Taylor Murray scored 11. Morris has scored 60 in her last two games, with her season high of 31 coming against Morehead State on Nov. 28.

The Rams (5-3) had 25 less field-goal attempts than Kentucky and committed 30 turnovers leading to 21 points for the Wildcats. Kentucky had a 41-36 edge in rebounding, including 20-7 on the offensive glass.

Elemy Colome had 16 points, Davida Dale added 14 and Nicole Jorgensen scored 10 for Rhode Island.

