Mortensen has 15, No. 25 Miami women beat New Orleans 78-38

December 9, 2018 3:04 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Mortensen hit five 3-pointers for 15 points, Beatrice Mompremier and Emese Hof had double-doubles and No. 25 Miami cruised to a 78-38 win over New Orleans on Sunday.

Mompremier had 16 points and Hoff 10 and both had 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes (8-2), who had a double-figure run in every quarter. All nine Miami players played between 19 and 27 minutes. Kelsey Marshall had four 3s and 14 points.

The Hurricanes had a 12-0 run in the first quarter to race to a 19-6 lead, the fewest points they’ve allowed in a quarter this season. There was 10-0 run in the second quarter and then Miami scored the first 19 points of the third quarter. The fourth-quarter run was 10-0.

No player reached double figures for the Privateers (3-4), who shot 22 percent (13 of 58) for the game.

Miami, which shot 44 percent, had a 53-31 rebounding margin, which led to a 32-14 advantage for points in the paint and 15-2 on second-chance points.

