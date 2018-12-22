Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Motuzis-led American away from UMES in 82-58 win

December 22, 2018 2:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Larry Motuzis scored 15 points and led American’s balanced scoring in an 82-58 rout of Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Sam Iorio scored 13 with eight rebounds and six assists, Sa’eed Nelson scored 11, tied a career-high 11 assists and had seven rebounds and Yilret Yiljep scored 11 with seven boards. A total of 10 American (6-4) players entered the scoring column.

The Eagles went on an 8-0 run when Iorio made a pair of 3-pointers and Nelson added a layup for a 19-9 lead. Later, in a brief scoring flurry, Canaan Bartley made a pair of layups for the Hawks on consecutive possessions while Jacob Boonyasith and Motuzis made consecutives 3s for American and a 25-13 lead. American led 43-25 at halftime and were never threatened.

Gabriel Gyamfi led Maryland-Eastern Shore (1-12) with 13 points and Isaac Taylor scored 11. The Hawks shot just 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

