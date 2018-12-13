Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mullins’ career day helps Rice hold off St. Edward’s 78-73

December 13, 2018 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Mullins scored a career-high 24 points, including the go-ahead free throws in the final minute, and Rice turned back Division II St. Edward’s 78-73 on Kid’s Day Thursday afternoon.

There were eight ties and 11 lead changes. The visitors led for more than 10 minutes, until Mullins made a layup with three minutes left to put the Owls on top 70-69. Corey Shervill’s layup at 2:23 gave St. Edward’s its last lead. Mullins tied it at 1:40 and after a Hilltoppers’ miss Mullin hit the tie-breaking free throws with 58 seconds to play.

Jack Williams, who matched his career high with 17 points, all in the second half, then tipped in a Mullins miss with 10 seconds left to seal the game. Williams also added a late free throw as the Owls scored the last seven points of the game.

Ako Adams added 10 points for the Owls (4-6), who were 21 of 26 from the foul line and had a 36-29 rebound advantage behind Williams’ eight.

Advertisement

August Haas had 16 points and Shervill and Ryan Garza each added 15 for the Hilltoppers, a top-10 team who used the game as an exhibition.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley