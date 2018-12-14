NAIA Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 17

Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Grand View (Iowa) 3

Morningside (Iowa) 49, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20

Concordia (Mich.) 31, Reinhardt (Ga.) 21

St. Xavier (Ill.) 34, Marian (Ind.) 21

Baker (Kan.) 44, Bethel (Tenn.) 41, OT

Dickinson State (N.D.) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 6

Kansas Wesleyan 15, Langston (Okla.) 9

Benedictine (Kan.) 48, Cumberlands (Ky.) 41, 2OT

Quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 24

Saint Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23

Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14

Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38

Kansas Wesleyan 43, Dickinson State (N.D.) 40

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 1

Morningside 34, Saint Francis (Ind.) 28, OT

Benedictine (Kan.) 43, Kansas Wesleyan 21

Championship Saturday, Dec. 15 At Municipal Stadium Daytona Beach, Fla.

Morningside (14-0) vs. Benedictine (Kan.) (13-1), 7 p.m.

