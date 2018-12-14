NAIA Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Grand View (Iowa) 3
Morningside (Iowa) 49, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20
Concordia (Mich.) 31, Reinhardt (Ga.) 21
St. Xavier (Ill.) 34, Marian (Ind.) 21
Baker (Kan.) 44, Bethel (Tenn.) 41, OT
Dickinson State (N.D.) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 6
Kansas Wesleyan 15, Langston (Okla.) 9
Benedictine (Kan.) 48, Cumberlands (Ky.) 41, 2OT
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Saint Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23
Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14
Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38
Kansas Wesleyan 43, Dickinson State (N.D.) 40
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 1
Morningside 34, Saint Francis (Ind.) 28, OT
Benedictine (Kan.) 43, Kansas Wesleyan 21
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 15
|At Municipal Stadium
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
Morningside (14-0) vs. Benedictine (Kan.) (13-1), 7 p.m.
