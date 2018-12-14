Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Playoff Glance

December 14, 2018 2:08 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 17

Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Grand View (Iowa) 3

Morningside (Iowa) 49, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20

Concordia (Mich.) 31, Reinhardt (Ga.) 21

St. Xavier (Ill.) 34, Marian (Ind.) 21

Baker (Kan.) 44, Bethel (Tenn.) 41, OT

Dickinson State (N.D.) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 6

Kansas Wesleyan 15, Langston (Okla.) 9

Benedictine (Kan.) 48, Cumberlands (Ky.) 41, 2OT

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 24

Saint Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23

Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14

Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38

Kansas Wesleyan 43, Dickinson State (N.D.) 40

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 1

Morningside 34, Saint Francis (Ind.) 28, OT

Benedictine (Kan.) 43, Kansas Wesleyan 21

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 15
At Municipal Stadium
Daytona Beach, Fla.

Morningside (14-0) vs. Benedictine (Kan.) (13-1), 7 p.m.

