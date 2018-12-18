NAIA Football Poll

|Final
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Morningside (Iowa) (16)
|15-0
|366
|1
|2. Benedictine (Kan.)
|13-2
|352
|7
|3. Saint Francis (Ind.)
|10-3
|338
|8
|4. Kansas Wesleyan
|13-1
|324
|6
|5. Baker (Kan.)
|9-3
|289
|12
|6. Concordia (Mich.)
|10-3
|282
|13
|7. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|9-4
|271
|17
|8. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|9-3
|269
|15
|9. Marian (Ind.)
|10-1
|262
|2
|10. Bethel (Tenn.)
|10-1
|237
|3
|11. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|9-2
|220
|4
|12. Northwestern (Iowa)
|9-2
|216
|5
|12. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|10-2
|216
|11
|14. Langston (Okla.)
|9-2
|186
|9
|15. Grand View (Iowa)
|8-3
|184
|10
|16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|8-4
|161
|16
|17. Evangel (Mo.)
|9-2
|145
|14
|18. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|7-3
|127
|18
|19. Georgetown (Ky.)
|7-3
|111
|19
|20. Ottawa (Kan.)
|8-2
|87
|20
|21. Southeastern (Fla.)
|7-3
|79
|21
|22. College of Idaho
|6-5
|66
|22
|23. Dordt (Iowa)
|7-3
|47
|23
|24. Eastern Oregon
|6-4
|39
|24
|25. Siena Heights (Mich.)
|7-3
|22
|25
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 20, Montana Western 5, Southern Oregon 5, Tabor (Kan.) 3.
