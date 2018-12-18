NAIA Football Poll

Final Record Pts Pvs 1. Morningside (Iowa) (16) 15-0 366 1 2. Benedictine (Kan.) 13-2 352 7 3. Saint Francis (Ind.) 10-3 338 8 4. Kansas Wesleyan 13-1 324 6 5. Baker (Kan.) 9-3 289 12 6. Concordia (Mich.) 10-3 282 13 7. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-4 271 17 8. Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-3 269 15 9. Marian (Ind.) 10-1 262 2 10. Bethel (Tenn.) 10-1 237 3 11. Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-2 220 4 12. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-2 216 5 12. Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-2 216 11 14. Langston (Okla.) 9-2 186 9 15. Grand View (Iowa) 8-3 184 10 16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-4 161 16 17. Evangel (Mo.) 9-2 145 14 18. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-3 127 18 19. Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 111 19 20. Ottawa (Kan.) 8-2 87 20 21. Southeastern (Fla.) 7-3 79 21 22. College of Idaho 6-5 66 22 23. Dordt (Iowa) 7-3 47 23 24. Eastern Oregon 6-4 39 24 25. Siena Heights (Mich.) 7-3 22 25

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 20, Montana Western 5, Southern Oregon 5, Tabor (Kan.) 3.

