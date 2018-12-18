Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Poll

December 18, 2018 5:54 pm
 
Final
Record Pts Pvs
1. Morningside (Iowa) (16) 15-0 366 1
2. Benedictine (Kan.) 13-2 352 7
3. Saint Francis (Ind.) 10-3 338 8
4. Kansas Wesleyan 13-1 324 6
5. Baker (Kan.) 9-3 289 12
6. Concordia (Mich.) 10-3 282 13
7. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-4 271 17
8. Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-3 269 15
9. Marian (Ind.) 10-1 262 2
10. Bethel (Tenn.) 10-1 237 3
11. Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-2 220 4
12. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-2 216 5
12. Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-2 216 11
14. Langston (Okla.) 9-2 186 9
15. Grand View (Iowa) 8-3 184 10
16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-4 161 16
17. Evangel (Mo.) 9-2 145 14
18. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-3 127 18
19. Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 111 19
20. Ottawa (Kan.) 8-2 87 20
21. Southeastern (Fla.) 7-3 79 21
22. College of Idaho 6-5 66 22
23. Dordt (Iowa) 7-3 47 23
24. Eastern Oregon 6-4 39 24
25. Siena Heights (Mich.) 7-3 22 25

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 20, Montana Western 5, Southern Oregon 5, Tabor (Kan.) 3.

