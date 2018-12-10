Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR XFINITY Schedule-Winners

December 10, 2018 10:48 am
 
Feb. 17 — PowerShares QQQ 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Feb. 24 — Rinnai 250 (Kevin Harvick)

March 3 — Boyd Gaming 300 (Kyle Larson)

March 10 — DC Solar 200 (Brad Keselowski)

March 17 — Roseanne 300 (Joey Logano)

April 7 — My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Ryan Blaney)

April 14 — Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 (Ryan Preece)

April 20 — ToyotaCare 250 (Christopher Bell)

April 28 — Sparks Energy 300 (Spencer Gallagher)

May 5 — OneMain Financial 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 26 — Alsco 300 (Brad Keselowski)

June 2 — Pocono Green 250 (Kyle Busch)

June 9 — LTi Printing 250 (Austin Dillon)

June 17 — Iowa 250 (Justin Allgaier)

June 30 — Overton’s 300 (Kyle Larson)

July 6 — Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (Kyle Larson)

July 13 — Alsco 300 (Christopher Bell)

July 21 — Lakes Region 200 (Christopher Bell)

July 28 — U.S. Cellular 250 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 4 — Zippo 200 at The Glen (Joey Logano)

Aug. 11 — Rock N Roll Tequila 170 (Justin Allgaier)

Aug. 17 — Food City 300 (Kyle Larson)

Aug. 25 — Johnsonville 180 (Justin Allgaier)

Sep. 1 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (Brad Keselowski)

Sep. 10 — Lilly Diabetes 250 (Justin Allgaier)

Sep. 15 — DC Solar 300 (Ross Chastain)

Sep. 21 — Go Bowling 250 (Christopher Bell)

Sep. 29 — Drive for the Cure 200 (Chase Briscoe)

Oct. 6 — Bar Harbor 200 (Christopher Bell)

Oct. 20 — Kansas Lottery 300 (John Hunter Nemechek)

Nov. 3 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (Cole Custer)

Nov. 10 — Whelen Trusted To Perform 200 (Christopher Bell)

Nov. 17 — Ford EcoBoost 300 (Tyler Reddick)

