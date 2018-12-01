Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

December 1, 2018 10:08 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 3 0 .727 307 249 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Miami 5 6 0 .455 223 283 4-1-0 1-5-0 4-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 4 7 0 .364 161 272 2-3-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 221 281 2-4-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 1-2-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 8 3 0 .727 273 222 4-1-0 4-2-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 325 273 4-2-0 2-3-0 5-4-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Tennessee 5 6 0 .455 195 223 3-1-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 2-0-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 3 8 0 .273 197 243 2-4-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 7 3 1 .682 316 249 3-2-0 4-1-1 4-3-1 3-0-0 3-1-1
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 271 198 4-2-0 2-3-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 2-3-0
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 276 347 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-3-0
Cleveland 4 6 1 .409 253 283 3-2-1 1-4-0 3-4-1 1-2-0 2-1-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 404 294 5-0-0 4-2-0 7-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
L.A. Chargers 8 3 0 .727 307 219 4-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
Denver 5 6 0 .455 252 252 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0
Oakland 2 9 0 .182 187 327 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 7 5 0 .583 247 223 5-1-0 2-4-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 230 253 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 237 288 1-4-0 2-4-0 2-7-0 1-1-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 419 269 5-1-0 5-1-0 7-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0
Carolina 6 5 0 .545 287 282 5-1-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 280 307 3-3-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 0-3-0 2-2-0
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 294 338 3-2-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Chicago 8 3 0 .727 317 211 5-1-0 3-2-0 6-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Minnesota 6 4 1 .591 265 246 4-2-0 2-2-1 5-3-1 1-1-0 2-1-1
Green Bay 4 6 1 .409 264 267 4-0-1 0-6-0 2-5-1 2-1-0 1-2-1
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 238 286 3-3-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 2-1-0 1-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 10 1 0 .909 389 282 6-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
Seattle 6 5 0 .545 276 243 2-2-0 4-3-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Arizona 2 9 0 .182 155 293 1-5-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 2 9 0 .182 239 293 2-3-0 0-6-0 1-7-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 13, New Orleans 10

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize