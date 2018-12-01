|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|307
|249
|Miami
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|223
|283
|Buffalo
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|161
|272
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|221
|281
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|273
|222
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|325
|273
|Tennessee
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|195
|223
|Jacksonville
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|197
|243
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|1
|.682
|316
|249
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|271
|198
|Cincinnati
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|276
|347
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|1
|.409
|253
|283
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|404
|294
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|307
|219
|Denver
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|252
|252
|Oakland
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|187
|327
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|247
|223
|Washington
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|220
|229
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|230
|253
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|237
|288
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|419
|269
|Carolina
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|287
|282
|Atlanta
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|280
|307
|Tampa Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|294
|338
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|317
|211
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|1
|.591
|265
|246
|Green Bay
|4
|6
|1
|.409
|264
|267
|Detroit
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|238
|286
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|389
|282
|Seattle
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|276
|243
|Arizona
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|155
|293
|San Francisco
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|239
|293
___
Dallas 13, New Orleans 10
L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
