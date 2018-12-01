Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

December 1, 2018 10:08 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 3 0 .727 307 249
Miami 5 6 0 .455 223 283
Buffalo 4 7 0 .364 161 272
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 221 281
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 3 0 .727 273 222
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 325 273
Tennessee 5 6 0 .455 195 223
Jacksonville 3 8 0 .273 197 243
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 3 1 .682 316 249
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 271 198
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 276 347
Cleveland 4 6 1 .409 253 283
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 404 294
L.A. Chargers 8 3 0 .727 307 219
Denver 5 6 0 .455 252 252
Oakland 2 9 0 .182 187 327
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 5 0 .583 247 223
Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 230 253
N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 237 288
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 419 269
Carolina 6 5 0 .545 287 282
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 280 307
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 294 338
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 8 3 0 .727 317 211
Minnesota 6 4 1 .591 265 246
Green Bay 4 6 1 .409 264 267
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 238 286
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 10 1 0 .909 389 282
Seattle 6 5 0 .545 276 243
Arizona 2 9 0 .182 155 293
San Francisco 2 9 0 .182 239 293

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 13, New Orleans 10

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize