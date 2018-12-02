All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 8 3 0 .727 307 249 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Miami 6 6 0 .500 244 300 5-1-0 1-5-0 5-4-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Buffalo 4 8 0 .333 178 293 2-3-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 243 307 2-4-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 9 3 0 .750 302 235 5-1-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 325 279 4-2-0 2-4-0 5-5-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Tennessee 6 6 0 .500 221 245 4-1-0 2-5-0 4-6-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 203 243 3-4-0 1-4-0 3-6-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 3 1 .682 316 249 3-2-0 4-1-1 4-3-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 297 214 4-2-0 3-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 286 371 3-4-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Cleveland 4 7 1 .375 266 312 3-2-1 1-5-0 3-5-1 1-2-0 2-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 10 2 0 .833 444 327 5-0-0 5-2-0 8-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 L.A. Chargers 8 3 0 .727 307 219 4-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Denver 6 6 0 .500 276 262 3-3-0 3-3-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 2 10 0 .167 220 367 1-5-0 1-5-0 1-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 7 5 0 .583 247 223 5-1-0 2-4-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 230 253 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 267 315 2-4-0 2-4-0 3-7-0 1-1-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 419 269 5-1-0 5-1-0 7-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Carolina 6 6 0 .500 304 306 5-1-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 318 355 4-2-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 296 333 3-4-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 8 4 0 .667 344 241 5-1-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 6 4 1 .591 265 246 4-2-0 2-2-1 5-3-1 1-1-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 4 7 1 .375 281 287 4-1-1 0-6-0 2-6-1 2-1-0 1-2-1 Detroit 4 8 0 .333 254 316 3-4-0 1-4-0 2-7-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 11 1 0 .917 419 298 6-0-0 5-1-0 7-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 276 243 2-2-0 4-3-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Arizona 3 9 0 .250 175 310 1-5-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 2 9 0 .182 239 293 2-3-0 0-6-0 1-7-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 13, New Orleans 10

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 6, Indianapolis 0

Tampa Bay 24, Carolina 17

Houston 29, Cleveland 13

Baltimore 26, Atlanta 16

Arizona 20, Green Bay 17

Miami 21, Buffalo 17

Denver 24, Cincinnati 10

L.A. Rams 30, Detroit 16

N.Y. Giants 30, Chicago 27, OT

Tennessee 26, N.Y. Jets 22

Kansas City 40, Oakland 33

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

