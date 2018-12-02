All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 3 0 .750 331 259 Miami 6 6 0 .500 244 300 Buffalo 4 8 0 .333 178 293 N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 243 307 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 9 3 0 .750 302 235 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 325 279 Tennessee 6 6 0 .500 221 245 Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 203 243 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 7 3 1 .682 316 249 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 297 214 Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 286 371 Cleveland 4 7 1 .375 266 312 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 2 0 .833 444 327 L.A. Chargers 8 3 0 .727 307 219 Denver 6 6 0 .500 276 262 Oakland 2 10 0 .167 220 367 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 5 0 .583 247 223 Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229 Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 230 253 N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 267 315 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 419 269 Carolina 6 6 0 .500 304 306 Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 318 355 Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 296 333 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 8 4 0 .667 344 241 Minnesota 6 5 1 .542 275 270 Green Bay 4 7 1 .375 281 287 Detroit 4 8 0 .333 254 316 West W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 11 1 0 .917 419 298 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 319 259 Arizona 3 9 0 .250 175 310 San Francisco 2 9 0 .182 255 336

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 13, New Orleans 10

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 6, Indianapolis 0

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 24, Carolina 17

Houston 29, Cleveland 13

Baltimore 26, Atlanta 16

Arizona 20, Green Bay 17

Miami 21, Buffalo 17

Denver 24, Cincinnati 10

L.A. Rams 30, Detroit 16

N.Y. Giants 30, Chicago 27, OT

Tennessee 26, N.Y. Jets 22

Kansas City 40, Oakland 33

New England 24, Minnesota 10

Seattle 43, San Francisco 16

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.