|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|331
|259
|6-0-0
|3-3-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Miami
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|244
|300
|5-1-0
|1-5-0
|5-4-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|178
|293
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|3-6-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|243
|307
|2-4-0
|1-5-0
|2-7-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|302
|235
|5-1-0
|4-2-0
|7-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|325
|279
|4-2-0
|2-4-0
|5-5-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Tennessee
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|221
|245
|4-1-0
|2-5-0
|4-6-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|203
|243
|3-4-0
|1-4-0
|3-6-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|1
|.625
|346
|282
|3-3-0
|4-1-1
|4-4-1
|3-0-0
|3-1-1
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|297
|214
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|6-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|286
|371
|3-4-0
|2-3-0
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|Cleveland
|4
|7
|1
|.375
|266
|312
|3-2-1
|1-5-0
|3-5-1
|1-2-0
|2-1-1
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|444
|327
|5-0-0
|5-2-0
|8-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|340
|249
|4-2-0
|5-1-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|276
|262
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|4-5-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Oakland
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|220
|367
|1-5-0
|1-5-0
|1-7-0
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|247
|223
|5-1-0
|2-4-0
|6-3-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|258
|266
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-5-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Washington
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|233
|257
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|6-4-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|267
|315
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|3-7-0
|1-1-0
|0-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|419
|269
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|7-2-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|304
|306
|5-1-0
|1-5-0
|4-5-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|318
|355
|4-2-0
|1-5-0
|4-5-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|296
|333
|3-4-0
|1-4-0
|4-4-0
|0-4-0
|2-2-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Chicago
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|344
|241
|5-1-0
|3-3-0
|6-2-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|1
|.542
|275
|270
|4-2-0
|2-3-1
|5-3-1
|1-2-0
|2-1-1
|Green Bay
|4
|7
|1
|.375
|281
|287
|4-1-1
|0-6-0
|2-6-1
|2-1-0
|1-2-1
|Detroit
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|254
|316
|3-4-0
|1-4-0
|2-7-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|419
|298
|6-0-0
|5-1-0
|7-1-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|Seattle
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|319
|259
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|6-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|175
|310
|1-5-0
|2-4-0
|3-5-0
|0-4-0
|2-2-0
|San Francisco
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|255
|336
|2-3-0
|0-7-0
|1-8-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
y-clinched division
___
Dallas 13, New Orleans 10
Jacksonville 6, Indianapolis 0
Tampa Bay 24, Carolina 17
Houston 29, Cleveland 13
Baltimore 26, Atlanta 16
Arizona 20, Green Bay 17
Miami 21, Buffalo 17
Denver 24, Cincinnati 10
L.A. Rams 30, Detroit 16
N.Y. Giants 30, Chicago 27, OT
Tennessee 26, N.Y. Jets 22
Kansas City 40, Oakland 33
New England 24, Minnesota 10
Seattle 43, San Francisco 16
L.A. Chargers 33, Pittsburgh 30
Philadelphia 28, Washington 13
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
