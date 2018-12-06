Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

December 6, 2018 11:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 3 0 .750 331 259
Miami 6 6 0 .500 244 300
Buffalo 4 8 0 .333 178 293
N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 243 307
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 3 0 .750 302 235
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 325 279
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 4 1 .625 346 282
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 297 214
Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 286 371
Cleveland 4 7 1 .375 266 312
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 2 0 .833 444 327
L.A. Chargers 9 3 0 .750 340 249
Denver 6 6 0 .500 276 262
Oakland 2 10 0 .167 220 367
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 5 0 .583 247 223
Philadelphia 6 6 0 .500 258 266
Washington 6 6 0 .500 233 257
N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 267 315
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 419 269
Carolina 6 6 0 .500 304 306
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 318 355
Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 296 333
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 8 4 0 .667 344 241
Minnesota 6 5 1 .542 275 270
Green Bay 4 7 1 .375 281 287
Detroit 4 8 0 .333 254 316
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 1 0 .917 419 298
Seattle 7 5 0 .583 319 259
Arizona 3 9 0 .250 175 310
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 255 336

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus