All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 3 0 .750 331 259 Miami 6 6 0 .500 244 300 Buffalo 4 8 0 .333 178 293 N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 243 307 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 9 3 0 .750 302 235 Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 325 279 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 7 4 1 .625 346 282 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 297 214 Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 286 371 Cleveland 4 7 1 .375 266 312 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 2 0 .833 444 327 L.A. Chargers 9 3 0 .750 340 249 Denver 6 6 0 .500 276 262 Oakland 2 10 0 .167 220 367 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 5 0 .583 247 223 Philadelphia 6 6 0 .500 258 266 Washington 6 6 0 .500 233 257 N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 267 315 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 419 269 Carolina 6 6 0 .500 304 306 Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 318 355 Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 296 333 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 8 4 0 .667 344 241 Minnesota 6 5 1 .542 275 270 Green Bay 4 7 1 .375 281 287 Detroit 4 8 0 .333 254 316 West W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 11 1 0 .917 419 298 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 319 259 Arizona 3 9 0 .250 175 310 San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 255 336

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

