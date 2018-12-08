Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

December 8, 2018 10:08 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 9 3 0 .750 331 259 6-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Miami 6 6 0 .500 244 300 5-1-0 1-5-0 5-4-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Buffalo 4 8 0 .333 178 293 2-3-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 243 307 2-4-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 1-2-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 9 3 0 .750 302 235 5-1-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254 5-1-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-0-0 3-2-0
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 325 279 4-2-0 2-4-0 5-5-0 1-1-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273 3-4-0 1-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 7 4 1 .625 346 282 3-3-0 4-1-1 4-4-1 3-0-0 3-1-1
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 297 214 4-2-0 3-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0
Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 286 371 3-4-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0
Cleveland 4 7 1 .375 266 312 3-2-1 1-5-0 3-5-1 1-2-0 2-1-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 10 2 0 .833 444 327 5-0-0 5-2-0 8-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0
L.A. Chargers 9 3 0 .750 340 249 4-2-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
Denver 6 6 0 .500 276 262 3-3-0 3-3-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0
Oakland 2 10 0 .167 220 367 1-5-0 1-5-0 1-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 7 5 0 .583 247 223 5-1-0 2-4-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Philadelphia 6 6 0 .500 258 266 4-3-0 2-3-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Washington 6 6 0 .500 233 257 3-3-0 3-3-0 6-4-0 0-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 267 315 2-4-0 2-4-0 3-7-0 1-1-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 419 269 5-1-0 5-1-0 7-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0
Carolina 6 6 0 .500 304 306 5-1-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 318 355 4-2-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 296 333 3-4-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 0-4-0 2-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Chicago 8 4 0 .667 344 241 5-1-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Minnesota 6 5 1 .542 275 270 4-2-0 2-3-1 5-3-1 1-2-0 2-1-1
Green Bay 4 7 1 .375 281 287 4-1-1 0-6-0 2-6-1 2-1-0 1-2-1
Detroit 4 8 0 .333 254 316 3-4-0 1-4-0 2-7-0 2-1-0 1-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-L.A. Rams 11 1 0 .917 419 298 6-0-0 5-1-0 7-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
Seattle 7 5 0 .583 319 259 3-2-0 4-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Arizona 3 9 0 .250 175 310 1-5-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 255 336 2-3-0 0-7-0 1-8-0 1-2-0 0-4-0

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans