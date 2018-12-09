All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 9 3 0 .750 331 259 6-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Miami 6 6 0 .500 244 300 5-1-0 1-5-0 5-4-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Buffalo 4 8 0 .333 178 293 2-3-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 243 307 2-4-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 9 3 0 .750 302 235 5-1-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254 5-1-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 325 279 4-2-0 2-4-0 5-5-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273 3-4-0 1-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 4 1 .625 346 282 3-3-0 4-1-1 4-4-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 297 214 4-2-0 3-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 286 371 3-4-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Cleveland 4 7 1 .375 266 312 3-2-1 1-5-0 3-5-1 1-2-0 2-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 10 2 0 .833 444 327 5-0-0 5-2-0 8-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 L.A. Chargers 9 3 0 .750 340 249 4-2-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Denver 6 6 0 .500 276 262 3-3-0 3-3-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 2 10 0 .167 220 367 1-5-0 1-5-0 1-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 7 5 0 .583 247 223 5-1-0 2-4-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Philadelphia 6 6 0 .500 258 266 4-3-0 2-3-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Washington 6 7 0 .462 249 297 3-4-0 3-3-0 6-5-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 307 331 2-4-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 1-1-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 419 269 5-1-0 5-1-0 7-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Carolina 6 6 0 .500 304 306 5-1-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 318 355 4-2-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 296 333 3-4-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 8 4 0 .667 344 241 5-1-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 6 5 1 .542 275 270 4-2-0 2-3-1 5-3-1 1-2-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 4 7 1 .375 281 287 4-1-1 0-6-0 2-6-1 2-1-0 1-2-1 Detroit 4 8 0 .333 254 316 3-4-0 1-4-0 2-7-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 11 1 0 .917 419 298 6-0-0 5-1-0 7-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 319 259 3-2-0 4-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Arizona 3 9 0 .250 175 310 1-5-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 255 336 2-3-0 0-7-0 1-8-0 1-2-0 0-4-0

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16

Advertisement

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.