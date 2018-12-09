|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|331
|259
|Miami
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|244
|300
|Buffalo
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|178
|293
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|243
|307
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|302
|235
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|251
|254
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|325
|279
|Jacksonville
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|212
|273
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|1
|.625
|346
|282
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|297
|214
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|286
|371
|Cleveland
|4
|7
|1
|.375
|266
|312
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|444
|327
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|340
|249
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|276
|262
|Oakland
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|220
|367
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|247
|223
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|258
|266
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|249
|297
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|307
|331
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|419
|269
|Carolina
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|304
|306
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|318
|355
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|296
|333
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|344
|241
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|1
|.542
|275
|270
|Green Bay
|4
|7
|1
|.375
|281
|287
|Detroit
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|254
|316
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|419
|298
|Seattle
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|319
|259
|Arizona
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|175
|310
|San Francisco
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|255
|336
y-clinched division
___
Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9
N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16
Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
