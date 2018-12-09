All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293 6-0-0 3-4-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Miami 7 6 0 .538 278 333 6-1-0 1-5-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Buffalo 4 9 0 .308 201 320 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 N.Y. Jets 4 9 0 .308 270 330 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 9 4 0 .692 323 259 5-2-0 4-2-0 7-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 349 300 4-2-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 1-1-0 3-2-0 Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254 5-1-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273 3-4-0 1-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 4 1 .625 346 282 3-3-0 4-1-1 4-4-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 321 241 4-2-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Cleveland 5 7 1 .423 292 332 4-2-1 1-5-0 3-5-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 286 371 3-4-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 11 2 0 .846 471 351 6-0-0 5-2-0 9-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 L.A. Chargers 9 3 0 .750 340 249 4-2-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Denver 6 6 0 .500 276 262 3-3-0 3-3-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 2 10 0 .167 220 367 1-5-0 1-5-0 1-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 7 5 0 .583 247 223 5-1-0 2-4-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Philadelphia 6 6 0 .500 258 266 4-3-0 2-3-0 4-5-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Washington 6 7 0 .462 249 297 3-4-0 3-3-0 6-5-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 307 331 2-4-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 1-1-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283 5-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332 5-1-0 1-6-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Tampa Bay 5 8 0 .385 332 383 4-3-0 1-5-0 4-6-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 316 367 3-4-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 8 4 0 .667 344 241 5-1-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 6 5 1 .542 275 270 4-2-0 2-3-1 5-3-1 1-2-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 5 7 1 .423 315 307 5-1-1 0-6-0 3-6-1 2-1-0 1-2-1 Detroit 4 8 0 .333 254 316 3-4-0 1-4-0 2-7-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 11 1 0 .917 419 298 6-0-0 5-1-0 7-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 319 259 3-2-0 4-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Arizona 3 9 0 .250 175 310 1-5-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 255 336 2-3-0 0-7-0 1-8-0 1-2-0 0-4-0

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16

Miami 34, New England 33

Cleveland 26, Carolina 20

Indianapolis 24, Houston 21

New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14

Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20

N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23

Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24, OT

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

