|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|364
|293
|Miami
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|278
|333
|Buffalo
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|201
|320
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|270
|330
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|323
|259
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|349
|300
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|251
|254
|Jacksonville
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|212
|273
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|1
|.625
|346
|282
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|321
|241
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|1
|.423
|292
|332
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|307
|397
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Kansas City
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|471
|351
|L.A. Chargers
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|366
|270
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|276
|262
|Oakland
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|220
|367
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|247
|223
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|258
|266
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|249
|297
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|307
|331
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|447
|283
|Carolina
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|324
|332
|Tampa Bay
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|332
|383
|Atlanta
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|316
|367
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|344
|241
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|1
|.542
|275
|270
|Green Bay
|5
|7
|1
|.423
|315
|307
|Detroit
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|254
|316
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|419
|298
|Seattle
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|319
|259
|Arizona
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|175
|310
|San Francisco
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|255
|336
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9
N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16
Miami 34, New England 33
Cleveland 26, Carolina 20
Indianapolis 24, Houston 21
Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20
N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23
New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14
Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24, OT
L.A. Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21
Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.