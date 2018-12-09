All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293 Miami 7 6 0 .538 278 333 Buffalo 4 9 0 .308 201 320 N.Y. Jets 4 9 0 .308 270 330 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 9 4 0 .692 323 259 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 349 300 Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 7 5 1 .577 367 306 Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 321 241 Cleveland 5 7 1 .423 292 332 Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 307 397 West W L T Pct PF PA x-Kansas City 11 2 0 .846 471 351 L.A. Chargers 10 3 0 .769 366 270 Denver 6 7 0 .462 290 282 Oakland 3 10 0 .231 244 388 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 8 5 0 .615 276 246 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 281 295 Washington 6 7 0 .462 249 297 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 307 331 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283 Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332 Tampa Bay 5 8 0 .385 332 383 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 316 367 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 8 4 0 .667 344 241 Minnesota 6 5 1 .542 275 270 Green Bay 5 7 1 .423 315 307 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 271 319 West W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 11 1 0 .917 419 298 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 319 259 Arizona 3 10 0 .231 178 327 San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 275 350

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16

Miami 34, New England 33

Cleveland 26, Carolina 20

Indianapolis 24, Houston 21

Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20

New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14

N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23

Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24, OT

L.A. Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21

San Francisco 20, Denver 14

Detroit 17, Arizona 3

Oakland 24, Pittsburgh 21

Dallas 29, Philadelphia 23, OT

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

