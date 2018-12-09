Listen Live Sports

National Football League

December 9, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293
Miami 7 6 0 .538 278 333
Buffalo 4 9 0 .308 201 320
N.Y. Jets 4 9 0 .308 270 330
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 4 0 .692 323 259
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 349 300
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 5 1 .577 367 306
Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 321 241
Cleveland 5 7 1 .423 292 332
Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 307 397
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 2 0 .846 471 351
L.A. Chargers 10 3 0 .769 366 270
Denver 6 7 0 .462 290 282
Oakland 3 10 0 .231 244 388
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 8 5 0 .615 276 246
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 281 295
Washington 6 7 0 .462 249 297
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 307 331
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283
Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332
Tampa Bay 5 8 0 .385 332 383
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 316 367
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 8 4 0 .667 344 241
Minnesota 6 5 1 .542 275 270
Green Bay 5 7 1 .423 315 307
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 271 319
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 1 0 .917 419 298
Seattle 7 5 0 .583 319 259
Arizona 3 10 0 .231 178 327
San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 275 350

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16

Miami 34, New England 33

Cleveland 26, Carolina 20

Indianapolis 24, Houston 21

Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20

New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14

N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23

Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24, OT

L.A. Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21

San Francisco 20, Denver 14

Detroit 17, Arizona 3

Oakland 24, Pittsburgh 21

Dallas 29, Philadelphia 23, OT

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

