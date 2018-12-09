All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293 6-0-0 3-4-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Miami 7 6 0 .538 278 333 6-1-0 1-5-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Buffalo 4 9 0 .308 201 320 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 N.Y. Jets 4 9 0 .308 270 330 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 9 4 0 .692 323 259 5-2-0 4-2-0 7-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 349 300 4-2-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 1-1-0 3-2-0 Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254 5-1-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273 3-4-0 1-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 5 1 .577 367 306 3-3-0 4-2-1 4-5-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 321 241 4-2-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Cleveland 5 7 1 .423 292 332 4-2-1 1-5-0 3-5-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 307 397 3-4-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Kansas City 11 2 0 .846 471 351 6-0-0 5-2-0 9-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 L.A. Chargers 10 3 0 .769 366 270 5-2-0 5-1-0 7-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Denver 6 7 0 .462 290 282 3-3-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 10 0 .231 244 388 2-5-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 8 5 0 .615 276 246 6-1-0 2-4-0 7-3-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 281 295 4-3-0 2-4-0 4-6-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Washington 6 7 0 .462 249 297 3-4-0 3-3-0 6-5-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 307 331 2-4-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 1-1-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283 5-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332 5-1-0 1-6-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Tampa Bay 5 8 0 .385 332 383 4-3-0 1-5-0 4-6-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 316 367 3-4-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 9 4 0 .692 359 247 6-1-0 3-3-0 7-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 6 5 1 .542 275 270 4-2-0 2-3-1 5-3-1 1-2-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 5 7 1 .423 315 307 5-1-1 0-6-0 3-6-1 2-1-0 1-2-1 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 271 319 3-4-0 2-4-0 3-7-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 11 2 0 .846 425 313 6-0-0 5-2-0 7-2-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 319 259 3-2-0 4-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Arizona 3 10 0 .231 178 327 1-6-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 275 350 3-3-0 0-7-0 1-8-0 2-2-0 0-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16

Miami 34, New England 33

Cleveland 26, Carolina 20

Indianapolis 24, Houston 21

New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14

Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20

N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23

Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24, OT

L.A. Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21

San Francisco 20, Denver 14

Detroit 17, Arizona 3

Oakland 24, Pittsburgh 21

Dallas 29, Philadelphia 23, OT

Chicago 15, L.A. Rams 6

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

