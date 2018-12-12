|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|364
|293
|Miami
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|278
|333
|Buffalo
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|201
|320
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|270
|330
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|323
|259
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|349
|300
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|251
|254
|Jacksonville
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|212
|273
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|367
|306
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|321
|241
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|1
|.423
|292
|332
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|307
|397
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Kansas City
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|471
|351
|L.A. Chargers
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|366
|270
|Denver
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|290
|282
|Oakland
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|244
|388
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|276
|246
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|281
|295
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|249
|297
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|307
|331
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|447
|283
|Carolina
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|324
|332
|Tampa Bay
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|332
|383
|Atlanta
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|316
|367
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|359
|247
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|1
|.500
|282
|291
|Green Bay
|5
|7
|1
|.423
|315
|307
|Detroit
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|271
|319
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|425
|313
|Seattle
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|340
|266
|Arizona
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|178
|327
|San Francisco
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|275
|350
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.
