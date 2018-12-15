All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293 6-0-0 3-4-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Miami 7 6 0 .538 278 333 6-1-0 1-5-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Buffalo 4 9 0 .308 201 320 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 N.Y. Jets 4 9 0 .308 270 330 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 9 4 0 .692 323 259 5-2-0 4-2-0 7-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 349 300 4-2-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 1-1-0 3-2-0 Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254 5-1-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273 3-4-0 1-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 5 1 .577 367 306 3-3-0 4-2-1 4-5-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 321 241 4-2-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Cleveland 5 7 1 .423 292 332 4-2-1 1-5-0 3-5-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 307 397 3-4-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 6-1-0 5-2-0 9-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298 5-2-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Denver 6 7 0 .462 290 282 3-3-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 10 0 .231 244 388 2-5-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 8 5 0 .615 276 246 6-1-0 2-4-0 7-3-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 281 295 4-3-0 2-4-0 4-6-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Washington 6 7 0 .462 249 297 3-4-0 3-3-0 6-5-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 307 331 2-4-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 1-1-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283 5-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332 5-1-0 1-6-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Tampa Bay 5 8 0 .385 332 383 4-3-0 1-5-0 4-6-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 316 367 3-4-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 9 4 0 .692 359 247 6-1-0 3-3-0 7-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 6 6 1 .500 282 291 4-2-0 2-4-1 5-4-1 1-2-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 5 7 1 .423 315 307 5-1-1 0-6-0 3-6-1 2-1-0 1-2-1 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 271 319 3-4-0 2-4-0 3-7-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 11 2 0 .846 425 313 6-0-0 5-2-0 7-2-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 8 5 0 .615 340 266 4-2-0 4-3-0 7-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Arizona 3 10 0 .231 178 327 1-6-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 275 350 3-3-0 0-7-0 1-8-0 2-2-0 0-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.