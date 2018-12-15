All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293 Miami 7 6 0 .538 278 333 Buffalo 4 9 0 .308 201 320 N.Y. Jets 4 9 0 .308 270 330 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 9 4 0 .692 323 259 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 349 300 Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254 Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 7 5 1 .577 367 306 Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 321 241 Cleveland 5 7 1 .423 292 332 Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 307 397 West W L T Pct PF PA x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298 Denver 6 7 0 .462 290 282 Oakland 3 10 0 .231 244 388 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 8 5 0 .615 276 246 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 281 295 Washington 6 7 0 .462 249 297 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 307 331 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283 Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332 Tampa Bay 5 8 0 .385 332 383 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 316 367 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 9 4 0 .692 359 247 Minnesota 6 6 1 .500 282 291 Green Bay 5 7 1 .423 315 307 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 271 319 West W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 11 2 0 .846 425 313 Seattle 8 5 0 .615 340 266 Arizona 3 10 0 .231 178 327 San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 275 350

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

