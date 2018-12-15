Listen Live Sports

National Football League

December 15, 2018 10:09 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293
Miami 7 6 0 .538 278 333
Buffalo 4 9 0 .308 201 320
N.Y. Jets 4 9 0 .308 270 330
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 4 0 .692 323 259
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 349 300
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 5 1 .577 367 306
Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 321 241
Cleveland 5 7 1 .423 292 332
Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 307 397
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380
x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298
Denver 6 7 0 .462 290 282
Oakland 3 10 0 .231 244 388
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 8 5 0 .615 276 246
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 281 295
Washington 6 7 0 .462 249 297
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 307 331
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283
Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332
Tampa Bay 5 8 0 .385 332 383
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 316 367
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 9 4 0 .692 359 247
Minnesota 6 6 1 .500 282 291
Green Bay 5 7 1 .423 315 307
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 271 319
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 2 0 .846 425 313
Seattle 8 5 0 .615 340 266
Arizona 3 10 0 .231 178 327
San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 275 350

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

