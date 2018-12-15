Listen Live Sports

December 15, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293 6-0-0 3-4-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Miami 7 6 0 .538 278 333 6-1-0 1-5-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 4-1-0
Buffalo 4 9 0 .308 201 320 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-3-0
N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359 2-5-0 2-5-0 3-8-0 1-2-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281 5-2-0 5-2-0 8-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0
Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 349 300 4-2-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 1-1-0 3-2-0
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 251 254 5-1-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-0-0 3-2-0
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 212 273 3-4-0 1-5-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 7 5 1 .577 367 306 3-3-0 4-2-1 4-5-1 3-0-0 3-1-1
Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 321 241 4-2-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 2-3-0
Cleveland 6 7 1 .464 309 348 4-2-1 2-5-0 4-5-1 2-2-0 2-1-1
Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 307 397 3-4-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 6-1-0 5-2-0 9-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0
x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298 5-2-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299 3-4-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Oakland 3 10 0 .231 244 388 2-5-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 1-3-0 0-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 8 5 0 .615 276 246 6-1-0 2-4-0 7-3-0 1-2-0 4-1-0
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 281 295 4-3-0 2-4-0 4-6-0 2-1-0 3-2-0
Washington 6 7 0 .462 249 297 3-4-0 3-3-0 6-5-0 0-2-0 2-3-0
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 307 331 2-4-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 1-1-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283 5-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0
Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332 5-1-0 1-6-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 1-2-0
Tampa Bay 5 8 0 .385 332 383 4-3-0 1-5-0 4-6-0 1-2-0 2-3-0
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 316 367 3-4-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Chicago 9 4 0 .692 359 247 6-1-0 3-3-0 7-2-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Minnesota 6 6 1 .500 282 291 4-2-0 2-4-1 5-4-1 1-2-0 2-1-1
Green Bay 5 7 1 .423 315 307 5-1-1 0-6-0 3-6-1 2-1-0 1-2-1
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 271 319 3-4-0 2-4-0 3-7-0 2-1-0 1-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-L.A. Rams 11 2 0 .846 425 313 6-0-0 5-2-0 7-2-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
Seattle 8 5 0 .615 340 266 4-2-0 4-3-0 7-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Arizona 3 10 0 .231 178 327 1-6-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 0-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 275 350 3-3-0 0-7-0 1-8-0 2-2-0 0-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22

Cleveland 17, Denver 16

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

