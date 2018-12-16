Listen Live Sports

National Football League

December 16, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293
Miami 7 7 0 .500 295 374
Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 215 333
N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281
Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 372 300
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 268 254
Jacksonville 4 10 0 .286 225 289
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 5 1 .577 367 306
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 341 253
Cleveland 6 7 1 .464 309 348
Cincinnati 6 8 0 .429 337 413
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380
x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298
Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299
Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 8 6 0 .571 276 269
Washington 7 7 0 .500 265 310
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 281 295
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 307 348
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283
Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 356 381
Tampa Bay 5 9 0 .357 344 403
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264
Minnesota 7 6 1 .536 323 308
Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 284 333
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 2 0 .846 425 313
Seattle 8 5 0 .615 340 266
San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 275 350
Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22

Cleveland 17, Denver 16

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12

Washington 16, Jacksonville 13

Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0

Buffalo 14, Detroit 13

Chicago 24, Green Bay 17

Minnesota 41, Miami 17

Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0

Atlanta 40, Arizona 14

Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

