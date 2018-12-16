All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 9 4 0 .692 364 293 6-0-0 3-4-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Miami 7 7 0 .500 295 374 6-1-0 1-6-0 6-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 215 333 3-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359 2-5-0 2-5-0 3-8-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281 5-2-0 5-2-0 8-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 372 300 5-2-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 268 254 5-1-0 3-5-0 5-6-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 4 10 0 .286 225 289 3-5-0 1-5-0 3-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 5 1 .577 367 306 3-3-0 4-2-1 4-5-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 341 253 5-2-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Cleveland 6 7 1 .464 309 348 4-2-1 2-5-0 4-5-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Cincinnati 6 8 0 .429 337 413 4-4-0 2-4-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 6-1-0 5-2-0 9-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298 5-2-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299 3-4-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418 2-5-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 8 6 0 .571 276 269 6-1-0 2-5-0 7-3-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Washington 7 7 0 .500 265 310 3-4-0 4-3-0 6-5-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 281 295 4-3-0 2-4-0 4-6-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 307 348 2-5-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283 5-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332 5-1-0 1-6-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 356 381 4-4-0 1-5-0 5-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 Tampa Bay 5 9 0 .357 344 403 4-3-0 1-6-0 4-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264 7-1-0 3-3-0 8-2-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Minnesota 7 6 1 .536 323 308 5-2-0 2-4-1 5-4-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331 5-1-1 0-7-0 3-7-1 2-1-0 1-3-1 Detroit 5 9 0 .357 284 333 3-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 11 2 0 .846 425 313 6-0-0 5-2-0 7-2-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 8 5 0 .615 340 266 4-2-0 4-3-0 7-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 275 350 3-3-0 0-7-0 1-8-0 2-2-0 0-4-0 Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367 1-6-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 0-4-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22

Cleveland 17, Denver 16

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12

Washington 16, Jacksonville 13

Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0

Buffalo 14, Detroit 13

Chicago 24, Green Bay 17

Minnesota 41, Miami 17

Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0

Atlanta 40, Arizona 14

Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

