All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 9 5 0 .643 374 310 6-0-0 3-5-0 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Miami 7 7 0 .500 295 374 6-1-0 1-6-0 6-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 215 333 3-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359 2-5-0 2-5-0 3-8-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281 5-2-0 5-2-0 8-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 372 300 5-2-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 268 254 5-1-0 3-5-0 5-6-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 4 10 0 .286 225 289 3-5-0 1-5-0 3-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 8 5 1 .607 384 316 4-3-0 4-2-1 5-5-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 341 253 5-2-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Cleveland 6 7 1 .464 309 348 4-2-1 2-5-0 4-5-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Cincinnati 6 8 0 .429 337 413 4-4-0 2-4-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 6-1-0 5-2-0 9-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298 5-2-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299 3-4-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418 2-5-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 8 6 0 .571 276 269 6-1-0 2-5-0 7-3-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 311 318 4-3-0 3-4-0 5-6-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Washington 7 7 0 .500 265 310 3-4-0 4-3-0 6-5-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 307 348 2-5-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-New Orleans 11 2 0 .846 447 283 5-1-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Carolina 6 7 0 .462 324 332 5-1-0 1-6-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 356 381 4-4-0 1-5-0 5-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 Tampa Bay 5 9 0 .357 344 403 4-3-0 1-6-0 4-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264 7-1-0 3-3-0 8-2-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Minnesota 7 6 1 .536 323 308 5-2-0 2-4-1 5-4-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331 5-1-1 0-7-0 3-7-1 2-1-0 1-3-1 Detroit 5 9 0 .357 284 333 3-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 11 3 0 .786 448 343 6-1-0 5-2-0 7-3-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 8 6 0 .571 363 292 4-2-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 301 373 4-3-0 0-7-0 2-8-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367 1-6-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 0-4-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22

Cleveland 17, Denver 16

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12

Washington 16, Jacksonville 13

Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0

Buffalo 14, Detroit 13

Chicago 24, Green Bay 17

Minnesota 41, Miami 17

Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0

Atlanta 40, Arizona 14

Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16

Pittsburgh 17, New England 10

San Francisco 26, Seattle 23, OT

Philadelphia 30, L.A. Rams 23

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

