All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 5 0 .643 374 310 Miami 7 7 0 .500 295 374 Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 215 333 N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 372 300 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 268 254 Jacksonville 4 10 0 .286 225 289 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 5 1 .607 384 316 Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 341 253 Cleveland 6 7 1 .464 309 348 Cincinnati 6 8 0 .429 337 413 West W L T Pct PF PA x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298 Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299 Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 8 6 0 .571 276 269 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 311 318 Washington 7 7 0 .500 265 310 N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 307 348 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 12 2 0 .857 459 292 Carolina 6 8 0 .429 333 344 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 356 381 Tampa Bay 5 9 0 .357 344 403 North W L T Pct PF PA y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264 Minnesota 7 6 1 .536 323 308 Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331 Detroit 5 9 0 .357 284 333 West W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 11 3 0 .786 448 343 Seattle 8 6 0 .571 363 292 San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 301 373 Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 29, Kansas City 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston 29, N.Y. Jets 22

Cleveland 17, Denver 16

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12

Washington 16, Jacksonville 13

Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0

Buffalo 14, Detroit 13

Chicago 24, Green Bay 17

Minnesota 41, Miami 17

Tennessee 17, N.Y. Giants 0

Atlanta 40, Arizona 14

Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16

Pittsburgh 17, New England 10

San Francisco 26, Seattle 23, OT

Philadelphia 30, L.A. Rams 23

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 12, Carolina 9

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

