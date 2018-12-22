Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

December 22, 2018 10:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 5 0 .643 374 310
Miami 7 7 0 .500 295 374
Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 215 333
N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281
Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 372 300
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 268 254
Jacksonville 4 10 0 .286 225 289
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 5 1 .607 384 316
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 341 253
Cleveland 6 7 1 .464 309 348
Cincinnati 6 8 0 .429 337 413
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380
x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298
Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299
Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 8 6 0 .571 276 269
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 311 318
Washington 7 7 0 .500 265 310
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 307 348
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 12 2 0 .857 459 292
Carolina 6 8 0 .429 333 344
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 356 381
Tampa Bay 5 9 0 .357 344 403
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264
Minnesota 7 6 1 .536 323 308
Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 284 333
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 3 0 .786 448 343
Seattle 8 6 0 .571 363 292
San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 301 373
Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama