|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|374
|310
|Miami
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|295
|374
|Buffalo
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|215
|333
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|292
|359
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|352
|281
|Indianapolis
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|372
|300
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|268
|254
|Jacksonville
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|225
|289
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|1
|.607
|384
|316
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|341
|253
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|1
|.464
|309
|348
|Cincinnati
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|337
|413
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Kansas City
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|499
|380
|x-L.A. Chargers
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|395
|298
|Denver
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|306
|299
|Oakland
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|260
|418
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|276
|269
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|311
|318
|Washington
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|265
|310
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|307
|348
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|459
|292
|Carolina
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|333
|344
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|356
|381
|Tampa Bay
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|344
|403
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Chicago
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|383
|264
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|1
|.536
|323
|308
|Green Bay
|5
|8
|1
|.393
|332
|331
|Detroit
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|284
|333
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|448
|343
|Seattle
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|363
|292
|San Francisco
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|301
|373
|Arizona
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|192
|367
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.