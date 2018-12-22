All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 9 5 0 .643 374 310 6-0-0 3-5-0 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Miami 7 7 0 .500 295 374 6-1-0 1-6-0 6-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 215 333 3-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359 2-5-0 2-5-0 3-8-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281 5-2-0 5-2-0 8-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 372 300 5-2-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 268 254 5-1-0 3-5-0 5-6-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 4 10 0 .286 225 289 3-5-0 1-5-0 3-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 8 5 1 .607 384 316 4-3-0 4-2-1 5-5-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 341 253 5-2-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Cleveland 6 7 1 .464 309 348 4-2-1 2-5-0 4-5-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Cincinnati 6 8 0 .429 337 413 4-4-0 2-4-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 6-1-0 5-2-0 9-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298 5-2-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299 3-4-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418 2-5-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 8 6 0 .571 276 269 6-1-0 2-5-0 7-3-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 311 318 4-3-0 3-4-0 5-6-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Washington 7 7 0 .500 265 310 3-4-0 4-3-0 6-5-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 307 348 2-5-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-New Orleans 12 2 0 .857 459 292 5-1-0 7-1-0 9-2-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 Carolina 6 8 0 .429 333 344 5-2-0 1-6-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 356 381 4-4-0 1-5-0 5-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 Tampa Bay 5 9 0 .357 344 403 4-3-0 1-6-0 4-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264 7-1-0 3-3-0 8-2-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Minnesota 7 6 1 .536 323 308 5-2-0 2-4-1 5-4-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331 5-1-1 0-7-0 3-7-1 2-1-0 1-3-1 Detroit 5 9 0 .357 284 333 3-4-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 11 3 0 .786 448 343 6-1-0 5-2-0 7-3-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 8 6 0 .571 363 292 4-2-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 301 373 4-3-0 0-7-0 2-8-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367 1-6-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 0-4-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.