All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 5 0 .643 374 310 Miami 7 7 0 .500 295 374 Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 215 333 N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281 Tennessee 9 6 0 .600 293 270 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 372 300 Jacksonville 4 10 0 .286 225 289 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 5 1 .607 384 316 Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 341 253 Cleveland 6 7 1 .464 309 348 Cincinnati 6 8 0 .429 337 413 West W L T Pct PF PA x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 x-L.A. Chargers 11 3 0 .786 395 298 Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299 Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 8 6 0 .571 276 269 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 311 318 Washington 7 8 0 .467 281 335 N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 307 348 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 12 2 0 .857 459 292 Carolina 6 8 0 .429 333 344 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 356 381 Tampa Bay 5 9 0 .357 344 403 North W L T Pct PF PA y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264 Minnesota 7 6 1 .536 323 308 Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331 Detroit 5 9 0 .357 284 333 West W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 11 3 0 .786 448 343 Seattle 8 6 0 .571 363 292 San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 301 373 Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 25, Washington 16

Advertisement

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.