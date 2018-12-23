Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

December 23, 2018 3:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 5 0 .643 374 310
Miami 7 8 0 .467 302 391
Buffalo 5 9 0 .357 215 333
N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281
Tennessee 9 6 0 .600 293 270
Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 372 300
Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 242 296
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 5 1 .607 384 316
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 363 263
Cleveland 7 7 1 .500 335 366
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 355 439
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380
x-L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 .733 405 320
Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299
Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 8 6 0 .571 276 269
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 311 318
Washington 7 8 0 .467 281 335
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 307 348
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 12 2 0 .857 459 292
Carolina 6 8 0 .429 333 344
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 356 381
Tampa Bay 5 9 0 .357 344 403
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264
Minnesota 7 6 1 .536 323 308
Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 284 333
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 3 0 .786 448 343
Seattle 8 6 0 .571 363 292
San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 301 373
Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 25, Washington 16

Advertisement

Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18

Jacksonville 17, Miami 7

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act