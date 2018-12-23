Listen Live Sports

National Football League

December 23, 2018 4:11 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 10 5 0 .667 398 322
Miami 7 8 0 .467 302 391
Buffalo 5 10 0 .333 227 357
N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281
Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 400 327
Tennessee 9 6 0 .600 293 270
Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 242 296
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 5 1 .607 384 316
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 363 263
Cleveland 7 7 1 .500 335 366
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 355 439
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380
x-L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 .733 405 320
Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299
Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 9 6 0 .600 303 289
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 311 318
Washington 7 8 0 .467 281 335
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 334 376
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 12 2 0 .857 459 292
Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 380 391
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 343 368
Tampa Bay 5 10 0 .333 364 430
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264
Minnesota 7 6 1 .536 323 308
Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 284 333
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 3 0 .786 448 343
Seattle 8 6 0 .571 363 292
San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 301 373
Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 25, Washington 16

Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18

Jacksonville 17, Miami 7

Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Giants 27

Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 12

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

