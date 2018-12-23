All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA y-New England 10 5 0 .667 398 322 Miami 7 8 0 .467 302 391 Buffalo 5 10 0 .333 227 357 N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 292 359 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 10 4 0 .714 352 281 Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 400 327 Tennessee 9 6 0 .600 293 270 Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 242 296 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 8 5 1 .607 384 316 Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 363 263 Cleveland 7 7 1 .500 335 366 Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 355 439 West W L T Pct PF PA x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 x-L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 .733 405 320 Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299 Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA y-Dallas 9 6 0 .600 303 289 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 311 318 Washington 7 8 0 .467 281 335 N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 334 376 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 12 2 0 .857 459 292 Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 380 391 Carolina 6 9 0 .400 343 368 Tampa Bay 5 10 0 .333 364 430 North W L T Pct PF PA y-Chicago 10 4 0 .714 383 264 Minnesota 8 6 1 .567 350 317 Green Bay 5 8 1 .393 332 331 Detroit 5 10 0 .333 293 360 West W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 11 3 0 .786 448 343 Seattle 8 6 0 .571 363 292 San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 301 373 Arizona 3 11 0 .214 192 367

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 25, Washington 16

Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18

Jacksonville 17, Miami 7

Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Giants 27

Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 12

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Minnesota 27, Detroit 9

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

