All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New England 10 5 0 .667 398 322 7-0-0 3-5-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Miami 7 8 0 .467 302 391 6-2-0 1-6-0 6-5-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Buffalo 5 10 0 .333 227 357 3-4-0 2-6-0 3-8-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 330 403 2-6-0 2-5-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Houston 10 5 0 .667 382 313 5-2-0 5-3-0 8-3-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 400 327 6-2-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Tennessee 9 6 0 .600 293 270 6-1-0 3-5-0 5-6-0 4-0-0 3-2-0 Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 242 296 3-5-0 2-5-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 363 263 5-2-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Pittsburgh 8 6 1 .567 412 347 4-3-0 4-3-1 5-5-1 3-1-0 3-1-1 Cleveland 7 7 1 .500 335 366 5-2-1 2-5-0 5-5-1 2-2-0 3-1-1 Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 355 439 4-4-0 2-5-0 4-7-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Kansas City 11 3 0 .786 499 380 6-1-0 5-2-0 9-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 x-L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 .733 405 320 5-3-0 6-1-0 8-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Denver 6 8 0 .429 306 299 3-4-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 11 0 .214 260 418 2-5-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Dallas 9 6 0 .600 303 289 7-1-0 2-5-0 8-3-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 343 348 5-3-0 3-4-0 5-6-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Washington 7 8 0 .467 281 335 3-4-0 4-4-0 6-5-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 334 376 2-5-0 3-5-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-New Orleans 13 2 0 .867 490 320 6-1-0 7-1-0 9-2-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 380 391 4-4-0 2-5-0 6-5-0 0-4-0 3-2-0 Carolina 6 9 0 .400 343 368 5-3-0 1-6-0 4-7-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Tampa Bay 5 10 0 .333 364 430 4-3-0 1-7-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Chicago 11 4 0 .733 397 273 7-1-0 4-3-0 9-2-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Minnesota 8 6 1 .567 350 317 5-2-0 3-4-1 6-4-1 2-2-0 3-1-1 Green Bay 6 8 1 .433 376 369 5-1-1 1-7-0 3-7-1 3-1-0 1-3-1 Detroit 5 10 0 .333 293 360 3-5-0 2-5-0 3-8-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 12 3 0 .800 479 352 6-1-0 6-2-0 8-3-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 Seattle 8 6 0 .571 363 292 4-2-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 San Francisco 4 11 0 .267 310 387 4-4-0 0-7-0 2-9-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Arizona 3 12 0 .200 201 398 1-7-0 2-5-0 3-8-0 0-4-0 2-3-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 25, Washington 16

Advertisement

Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18

Jacksonville 17, Miami 7

Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Giants 27

Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 12

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Minnesota 27, Detroit 9

Philadelphia 32, Houston 30

Green Bay 44, N.Y. Jets 38, OT

L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 9

Chicago 14, San Francisco 9

New Orleans 31, Pittsburgh 28

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.