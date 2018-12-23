|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New England
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|398
|322
|7-0-0
|3-5-0
|7-4-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Miami
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|302
|391
|6-2-0
|1-6-0
|6-5-0
|1-3-0
|4-1-0
|Buffalo
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|227
|357
|3-4-0
|2-6-0
|3-8-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|330
|403
|2-6-0
|2-5-0
|3-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Houston
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|382
|313
|5-2-0
|5-3-0
|8-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Indianapolis
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|400
|327
|6-2-0
|3-4-0
|6-5-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Tennessee
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|293
|270
|6-1-0
|3-5-0
|5-6-0
|4-0-0
|3-2-0
|Jacksonville
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|242
|296
|3-5-0
|2-5-0
|4-7-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|363
|263
|5-2-0
|4-4-0
|7-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|412
|347
|4-3-0
|4-3-1
|5-5-1
|3-1-0
|3-1-1
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|1
|.500
|335
|366
|5-2-1
|2-5-0
|5-5-1
|2-2-0
|3-1-1
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|355
|439
|4-4-0
|2-5-0
|4-7-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|530
|418
|6-1-0
|5-3-0
|9-2-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|x-L.A. Chargers
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|405
|320
|5-3-0
|6-1-0
|8-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Denver
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|306
|299
|3-4-0
|3-4-0
|4-6-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Oakland
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|260
|418
|2-5-0
|1-6-0
|2-8-0
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Dallas
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|303
|289
|7-1-0
|2-5-0
|8-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-1-0
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|343
|348
|5-3-0
|3-4-0
|5-6-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Washington
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|281
|335
|3-4-0
|4-4-0
|6-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|334
|376
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|4-7-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|490
|320
|6-1-0
|7-1-0
|9-2-0
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|380
|391
|4-4-0
|2-5-0
|6-5-0
|0-4-0
|3-2-0
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|343
|368
|5-3-0
|1-6-0
|4-7-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|364
|430
|4-3-0
|1-7-0
|4-7-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Chicago
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|397
|273
|7-1-0
|4-3-0
|9-2-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|350
|317
|5-2-0
|3-4-1
|6-4-1
|2-2-0
|3-1-1
|Green Bay
|6
|8
|1
|.433
|376
|369
|5-1-1
|1-7-0
|3-7-1
|3-1-0
|1-3-1
|Detroit
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|293
|360
|3-5-0
|2-5-0
|3-8-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-L.A. Rams
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|479
|352
|6-1-0
|6-2-0
|8-3-0
|4-0-0
|5-0-0
|x-Seattle
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|401
|323
|5-2-0
|4-4-0
|7-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|San Francisco
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|310
|387
|4-4-0
|0-7-0
|2-9-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|Arizona
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|201
|398
|1-7-0
|2-5-0
|3-8-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Tennessee 25, Washington 16
Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10
Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18
Jacksonville 17, Miami 7
Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Giants 27
Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 12
Atlanta 24, Carolina 10
Minnesota 27, Detroit 9
Philadelphia 32, Houston 30
Green Bay 44, N.Y. Jets 38, OT
L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 9
Chicago 14, San Francisco 9
New Orleans 31, Pittsburgh 28
Seattle 38, Kansas City 31
Denver at Oakland, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
