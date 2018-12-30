|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New England
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|436
|325
|8-0-0
|3-5-0
|8-4-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|Miami
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|319
|433
|6-2-0
|1-7-0
|6-6-0
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|Buffalo
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|269
|374
|4-4-0
|2-6-0
|4-8-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|333
|441
|2-6-0
|2-6-0
|3-9-0
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Houston
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|402
|316
|6-2-0
|5-3-0
|9-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|Indianapolis
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|400
|327
|6-2-0
|3-4-0
|6-5-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Tennessee
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|293
|270
|6-1-0
|3-5-0
|5-6-0
|4-0-0
|3-2-0
|Jacksonville
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|245
|316
|3-5-0
|2-6-0
|4-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|363
|263
|5-2-0
|4-4-0
|7-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|412
|347
|4-3-0
|4-3-1
|5-5-1
|3-1-0
|3-1-1
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|1
|.500
|335
|366
|5-2-1
|2-5-0
|5-5-1
|2-2-0
|3-1-1
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|355
|439
|4-4-0
|2-5-0
|4-7-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|530
|418
|6-1-0
|5-3-0
|9-2-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|x-L.A. Chargers
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|405
|320
|5-3-0
|6-1-0
|8-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Denver
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|320
|326
|3-4-0
|3-5-0
|4-7-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Oakland
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|287
|432
|3-5-0
|1-6-0
|3-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Dallas
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|303
|289
|7-1-0
|2-5-0
|8-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-1-0
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|343
|348
|5-3-0
|3-4-0
|5-6-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Washington
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|281
|335
|3-4-0
|4-4-0
|6-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|334
|376
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|4-7-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|504
|353
|6-2-0
|7-1-0
|9-3-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|414
|423
|4-4-0
|3-5-0
|7-5-0
|0-4-0
|4-2-0
|Carolina
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|376
|382
|5-3-0
|2-6-0
|5-7-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|396
|464
|4-4-0
|1-7-0
|4-8-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Chicago
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|397
|273
|7-1-0
|4-3-0
|9-2-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|350
|317
|5-2-0
|3-4-1
|6-4-1
|2-2-0
|3-1-1
|Green Bay
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|376
|400
|5-2-1
|1-7-0
|3-8-1
|3-1-0
|1-4-1
|Detroit
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|324
|360
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|4-8-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-L.A. Rams
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|479
|352
|6-1-0
|6-2-0
|8-3-0
|4-0-0
|5-0-0
|x-Seattle
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|401
|323
|5-2-0
|4-4-0
|7-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|San Francisco
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|310
|387
|4-4-0
|0-7-0
|2-9-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|Arizona
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|201
|398
|1-7-0
|2-5-0
|3-8-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Detroit 31, Green Bay 0
Houston 20, Jacksonville 3
New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3
Carolina 33, New Orleans 14
Buffalo 42, Miami 17
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
