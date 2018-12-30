Listen Live Sports

National Football League

December 30, 2018 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 11 5 0 .688 436 325
Miami 7 9 0 .438 319 433
Buffalo 6 10 0 .375 269 374
N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 333 441
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Houston 11 5 0 .688 402 316
Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 400 327
Tennessee 9 6 0 .600 293 270
Jacksonville 5 11 0 .313 245 316
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 363 263
Pittsburgh 8 6 1 .567 412 347
Cleveland 7 7 1 .500 335 366
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 355 439
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 530 418
x-L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 .733 405 320
Denver 6 9 0 .400 320 326
Oakland 4 11 0 .267 287 432
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 9 6 0 .600 303 289
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 343 348
Washington 7 8 0 .467 281 335
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 334 376
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 504 353
Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 414 423
Carolina 7 9 0 .438 376 382
Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 396 464
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Chicago 11 4 0 .733 397 273
Minnesota 8 6 1 .567 350 317
Green Bay 6 9 1 .406 376 400
Detroit 6 10 0 .375 324 360
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 12 3 0 .800 479 352
x-Seattle 9 6 0 .600 401 323
San Francisco 4 11 0 .267 310 387
Arizona 3 12 0 .200 201 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

