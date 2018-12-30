Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

December 30, 2018 4:20 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-New England 11 5 0 .688 436 325 8-0-0 3-5-0 8-4-0 3-1-0 5-1-0
Miami 7 9 0 .438 319 433 6-2-0 1-7-0 6-6-0 1-3-0 4-2-0
Buffalo 6 10 0 .375 269 374 4-4-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 2-4-0
N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 333 441 2-6-0 2-6-0 3-9-0 1-3-0 1-5-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Houston 11 5 0 .688 402 316 6-2-0 5-3-0 9-3-0 2-2-0 4-2-0
Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 400 327 6-2-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Tennessee 9 6 0 .600 293 270 6-1-0 3-5-0 5-6-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
Jacksonville 5 11 0 .313 245 316 3-5-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 1-5-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 363 263 5-2-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
Pittsburgh 8 6 1 .567 412 347 4-3-0 4-3-1 5-5-1 3-1-0 3-1-1
Cleveland 7 7 1 .500 335 366 5-2-1 2-5-0 5-5-1 2-2-0 3-1-1
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 355 439 4-4-0 2-5-0 4-7-0 2-2-0 1-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 530 418 6-1-0 5-3-0 9-2-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
x-L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 .733 405 320 5-3-0 6-1-0 8-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Denver 6 9 0 .400 320 326 3-4-0 3-5-0 4-7-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
Oakland 4 11 0 .267 287 432 3-5-0 1-6-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Dallas 10 6 0 .625 339 324 7-1-0 3-5-0 9-3-0 1-3-0 5-1-0
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 343 348 5-3-0 3-4-0 5-6-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Washington 7 8 0 .467 281 335 3-4-0 4-4-0 6-5-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
N.Y. Giants 5 11 0 .313 369 412 2-6-0 3-5-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 1-5-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 504 353 6-2-0 7-1-0 9-3-0 4-0-0 4-2-0
Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 414 423 4-4-0 3-5-0 7-5-0 0-4-0 4-2-0
Carolina 7 9 0 .438 376 382 5-3-0 2-6-0 5-7-0 2-2-0 2-4-0
Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 396 464 4-4-0 1-7-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 2-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Chicago 11 4 0 .733 397 273 7-1-0 4-3-0 9-2-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Minnesota 8 6 1 .567 350 317 5-2-0 3-4-1 6-4-1 2-2-0 3-1-1
Green Bay 6 9 1 .406 376 400 5-2-1 1-7-0 3-8-1 3-1-0 1-4-1
Detroit 6 10 0 .375 324 360 3-5-0 3-5-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 2-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-L.A. Rams 12 3 0 .800 479 352 6-1-0 6-2-0 8-3-0 4-0-0 5-0-0
x-Seattle 9 6 0 .600 401 323 5-2-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
San Francisco 4 11 0 .267 310 387 4-4-0 0-7-0 2-9-0 2-2-0 1-4-0
Arizona 3 12 0 .200 201 398 1-7-0 2-5-0 3-8-0 0-4-0 2-3-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Advertisement

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32

Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union