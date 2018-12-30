All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA y-New England 11 5 0 .688 436 325 Miami 7 9 0 .438 319 433 Buffalo 6 10 0 .375 269 374 N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 333 441 South W L T Pct PF PA x-Houston 11 5 0 .688 402 316 Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 400 327 Tennessee 9 6 0 .600 293 270 Jacksonville 5 11 0 .313 245 316 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 363 263 Pittsburgh 8 6 1 .567 412 347 Cleveland 7 7 1 .500 335 366 Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 355 439 West W L T Pct PF PA x-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 530 418 x-L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 .733 405 320 Denver 6 9 0 .400 320 326 Oakland 4 11 0 .267 287 432 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA y-Dallas 10 6 0 .625 339 324 Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 343 348 Washington 7 8 0 .467 281 335 N.Y. Giants 5 11 0 .313 369 412 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 504 353 Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 414 423 Carolina 7 9 0 .438 376 382 Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 396 464 North W L T Pct PF PA y-Chicago 11 4 0 .733 397 273 Minnesota 8 6 1 .567 350 317 Green Bay 6 9 1 .406 376 400 Detroit 6 10 0 .375 324 360 West W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 12 3 0 .800 479 352 x-Seattle 9 6 0 .600 401 323 San Francisco 4 11 0 .267 310 387 Arizona 3 12 0 .200 201 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32

Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

