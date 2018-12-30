All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA y-New England 11 5 0 .688 436 325 Miami 7 9 0 .438 319 433 Buffalo 6 10 0 .375 269 374 N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 333 441 South W L T Pct PF PA y-Houston 11 5 0 .688 402 316 Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 400 327 Tennessee 9 6 0 .600 293 270 Jacksonville 5 11 0 .313 245 316 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 363 263 Pittsburgh 9 6 1 .594 428 360 Cleveland 7 7 1 .500 335 366 Cincinnati 6 10 0 .375 368 455 West W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 565 421 x-L.A. Chargers 12 4 0 .750 428 329 Denver 6 10 0 .375 329 349 Oakland 4 12 0 .250 290 467 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA y-Dallas 10 6 0 .625 339 324 x-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 367 348 Washington 7 9 0 .438 281 359 N.Y. Giants 5 11 0 .313 369 412 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 504 353 Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 414 423 Carolina 7 9 0 .438 376 382 Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 396 464 North W L T Pct PF PA y-Chicago 12 4 0 .750 421 283 Minnesota 8 7 1 .531 360 341 Green Bay 6 9 1 .406 376 400 Detroit 6 10 0 .375 324 360 West W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 12 3 0 .800 479 352 x-Seattle 10 6 0 .625 428 347 San Francisco 4 11 0 .267 310 387 Arizona 3 13 0 .188 225 425

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32

Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35

Kansas City 35, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 24, Washington 0

Chicago 24, Minnesota 10

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 13

Seattle 27, Arizona 24

L.A. Chargers 23, Denver 9

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

