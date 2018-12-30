All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New England 11 5 0 .688 436 325 8-0-0 3-5-0 8-4-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 Miami 7 9 0 .438 319 433 6-2-0 1-7-0 6-6-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 Buffalo 6 10 0 .375 269 374 4-4-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 333 441 2-6-0 2-6-0 3-9-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Houston 11 5 0 .688 402 316 6-2-0 5-3-0 9-3-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 x-Indianapolis 10 6 0 .625 433 344 6-2-0 4-4-0 7-5-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 310 303 6-2-0 3-5-0 5-7-0 4-0-0 3-3-0 Jacksonville 5 11 0 .313 245 316 3-5-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 389 287 6-2-0 4-4-0 8-4-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 Pittsburgh 9 6 1 .594 428 360 5-3-0 4-3-1 6-5-1 3-1-0 4-1-1 Cleveland 7 8 1 .469 359 392 5-2-1 2-6-0 5-6-1 2-2-0 3-2-1 Cincinnati 6 10 0 .375 368 455 4-4-0 2-6-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 565 421 7-1-0 5-3-0 10-2-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 x-L.A. Chargers 12 4 0 .750 428 329 5-3-0 7-1-0 9-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 Denver 6 10 0 .375 329 349 3-5-0 3-5-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 Oakland 4 12 0 .250 290 467 3-5-0 1-7-0 3-9-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Dallas 10 6 0 .625 339 324 7-1-0 3-5-0 9-3-0 1-3-0 5-1-0 x-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 367 348 5-3-0 4-4-0 6-6-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 Washington 7 9 0 .438 281 359 3-5-0 4-4-0 6-6-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 N.Y. Giants 5 11 0 .313 369 412 2-6-0 3-5-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 504 353 6-2-0 7-1-0 9-3-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 414 423 4-4-0 3-5-0 7-5-0 0-4-0 4-2-0 Carolina 7 9 0 .438 376 382 5-3-0 2-6-0 5-7-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 396 464 4-4-0 1-7-0 4-8-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Chicago 12 4 0 .750 421 283 7-1-0 5-3-0 10-2-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 Minnesota 8 7 1 .531 360 341 5-3-0 3-4-1 6-5-1 2-2-0 3-2-1 Green Bay 6 9 1 .406 376 400 5-2-1 1-7-0 3-8-1 3-1-0 1-4-1 Detroit 6 10 0 .375 324 360 3-5-0 3-5-0 4-8-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 13 3 0 .813 527 384 7-1-0 6-2-0 9-3-0 4-0-0 6-0-0 x-Seattle 10 6 0 .625 428 347 6-2-0 4-4-0 8-4-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 San Francisco 4 12 0 .250 342 435 4-4-0 0-8-0 2-10-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 Arizona 3 13 0 .188 225 425 1-7-0 2-6-0 3-9-0 0-4-0 2-4-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32

Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35

Kansas City 35, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 24, Washington 0

Chicago 24, Minnesota 10

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 13

Seattle 27, Arizona 24

L.A. Chargers 23, Denver 9

L.A. Rams 48, San Francisco 32

Baltimore 26, Cleveland 24

Indianapolis 33, Tennessee 17

