The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Football League

December 30, 2018 11:33 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 11 5 0 .688 436 325
Miami 7 9 0 .438 319 433
Buffalo 6 10 0 .375 269 374
N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 333 441
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 11 5 0 .688 402 316
x-Indianapolis 10 6 0 .625 433 344
Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 310 303
Jacksonville 5 11 0 .313 245 316
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 389 287
Pittsburgh 9 6 1 .594 428 360
Cleveland 7 8 1 .469 359 392
Cincinnati 6 10 0 .375 368 455
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 565 421
x-L.A. Chargers 12 4 0 .750 428 329
Denver 6 10 0 .375 329 349
Oakland 4 12 0 .250 290 467
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 10 6 0 .625 339 324
x-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 367 348
Washington 7 9 0 .438 281 359
N.Y. Giants 5 11 0 .313 369 412
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 13 3 0 .813 504 353
Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 414 423
Carolina 7 9 0 .438 376 382
Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 396 464
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Chicago 12 4 0 .750 421 283
Minnesota 8 7 1 .531 360 341
Green Bay 6 9 1 .406 376 400
Detroit 6 10 0 .375 324 360
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 13 3 0 .813 527 384
x-Seattle 10 6 0 .625 428 347
San Francisco 4 12 0 .250 342 435
Arizona 3 13 0 .188 225 425

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32

Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35

Kansas City 35, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 24, Washington 0

Chicago 24, Minnesota 10

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 13

Seattle 27, Arizona 24

L.A. Chargers 23, Denver 9

L.A. Rams 48, San Francisco 32

Baltimore 26, Cleveland 24

Indianapolis 33, Tennessee 17

