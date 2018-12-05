Listen Live Sports

Navigato leads Rockets to 101 points for 6th straight win

December 5, 2018 9:24 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Nate Navigato made five 3-pointers and led five players into double-figure scoring with 19 points and six assists as Toledo clobbered Detroit Mercy 101-57 Wednesday night, pushing its win streak to six games.

Chris Darrington scored 16 points with four assists, Spencer Littleson added 14 points and Marreon Jackson had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists. Willie Jackson had 12 points and 15 boards for the Rockets (8-1) and has six double-doubles this season, 10 for his career.

Toledo made 33 of 64 from the field, 52 percent, and hit 14 from 3-point distance.

Freshman Antoine Davis — ranked second in the nation in scoring — led Detroit Mercy with 19 points, which was 10 below his average. Davis was 7 for 26 from the floor with five 3-pointers. The Titans were held to 32 percent shooting (22 of 69) and outrebounded 54-29

Toledo’s Jaelen Sanford scored nine points, ending his streak of scoring in double digits through the first eight games. The win was coach Tod Kowalczyk’s 150th with Toledo.

