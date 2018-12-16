Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA Calendar

December 16, 2018 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 7 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

Feb. 16 — 3-point, slam dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.

Advertisement

Feb. 17 — NBA All-Star Game, Charlotte, N.C.

April 10 — Regular season ends.

April 13 — Playoffs begin.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress