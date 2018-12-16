NBA Calendar

Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.
Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.
Feb. 7 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.
Feb. 16 — 3-point, slam dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.
Feb. 17 — NBA All-Star Game, Charlotte, N.C.
April 10 — Regular season ends.
April 13 — Playoffs begin.
