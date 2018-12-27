Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA fines Magic’s Ross $25,000 for throwing ball into stands

December 27, 2018 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando’s Terrence Ross has been fined $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands following a game.

NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the action Thursday, a day after the Magic forward/guard tossed the ball into the crowd at Amway Center following a 122-120 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

It was Orlando’s fourth consecutive defeat.

___

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1961: US severs diplomatic relations with Cuba