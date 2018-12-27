NBA fines Magic’s Ross $25,000 for throwing ball into stands

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando’s Terrence Ross has been fined $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands following a game.

NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the action Thursday, a day after the Magic forward/guard tossed the ball into the crowd at Amway Center following a 122-120 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

It was Orlando’s fourth consecutive defeat.

___

Advertisement

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.